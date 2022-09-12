Opening odds for Bengals vs. Dak Prescott-less Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t get off to a great start in 2022, as they dropped their opening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in OT.

It was not a good day for Joe Burrow and a Bengals offense that turned the ball over five times in this one.

Despite that, they still had a great chance to get the win but couldn’t get the job done, starting the season off 0-1.

The Bengals were also -6.5 point favorites, so they also started off the new season 0-1 against the spread.

In Week 2, the Bengals will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys who have high expectations once again.

That is, until Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury during Dallas’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s now expected to miss several weeks, if not months, and will definitely be out this week vs. the Bengals, leaving Cooper Rush to be the starter.

Going into Week 1, there were actually odds already out for several Week 2 games, including Bengals - Cowboys. Those odds had Dallas in the 2.5-point favorite range, but the loss of Dak has led to a dramatic shift.

The Bengals are now 7-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Over/Under, that has been set at 43.5 with odds being -110 both ways. If you just want to take Moneyline, you can get the Bengals at -305 or the Cowboys at +255.

The Bengals’ defense played very well in Week 1, but it will take a much better offensive performance if they are going to get their first win this week.