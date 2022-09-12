Clark Harris to IR with torn biceps; Cal Adomitis signed from practice squad

UPDATE

Officially official.

We have signed LS Cal Adomitis off the practice squad to the active roster and placed LS Clark Harris on the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 12, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without long snapper Clark Harris indefinitely due to a biceps muscle injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Harris suffered a tear in his biceps, and with him out for the foreseeable future, the Bengals will be signing Cal Adomitis from the practice squad.

Adomitis, an 2022 undrafted free agent, was a First Team All-American long snapper during his final season with the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021. When he joined the Bengals, the belief was he could eventually replace Harris, who is 38 and entering the final year of his contract.

Following Sunday’s events, it looks like the future is now for Adomitis, at least while Harris is out. Look for Harris to go on injured reserve and Adomitis to be officially signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days.

Longtime #Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is expected to miss extended time with a torn biceps, per source.



Cincinnati is signing rookie Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to take Harris' place. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!