Bengals at Cowboys injury roundup

The Cincinnati Bengals will be traveling to Jerry’s World to take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. It is a chance for the Bengals to bounce back after a rough start to the season, and they may be playing the Cowboys at the perfect time.

The biggest loss for Dallas comes with quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a broken thumb injury during Sunday Night Football. He obviously won’t be available this Sunday, so we will likely see a Cooper Rush lead the offense.

This wasn’t the only offensive loss for the Cowboys, as they also lost a starting offensive lineman.

More bad news for Dallas: Starting LG Connor McGovern suffered a high ankle sprain during tonight's game and will miss time. That's usually a 4-6 week injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022

Connor McGovern will be sorely missed, as his replacement will have to deal with DJ Reader who is just a one-man wrecking crew at times against the run. The team is already dealing with offensive tackle Tyron Smith missing on injured reserve. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is also unlikely to lineup after missing Week 1.

The defense also gets a ding as they will be without safety Jayron Kearse with an MCL sprain. He was already questionable in Week 1 with a neck injury, but the Bengals are not a team you want to have to test your secondary depth against.

Cincinnati also will potentially get a boost as they received encouraging news in regards to wide receiver Tee Higgins recovery from his concussion. Zac Taylor didn’t want to say anything definitive because of the unpredictable nature of concussions, but he seemed very optimistic. That would be a huge boost for this offense that was just getting rolling at the end of Week 1.

Zac Taylor: Tee Higgins is still in concussion protocol but the conversations have been encouraging. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 12, 2022

Tee Higgins update. I’m told the #Bengals’ star WR is “doing well” after suffering a 2Q concussion during yesterday’s game vs the #Steelers. Higgins lost his helmet on the play and did not return.



No word yet however on Higgins’ Week 2 availability. More to come… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

The news wasn’t as good for long snapper Clark Harris, who suffered an injury to his right bicep. The team called up rookie Cal Adomitis to cover that duty, but it could be an unfortunate end to an incredible career for Harris in stripes.

Fortunately, it seems those are the only injuries suffered Week 1 that will continue on into practice this week. We saw Tyler Boyd exit momentarily last week, but it seems it was either leg cramps or something not as serious. All eyes will also be on tight end Devin Asiasi’s recovery. Although, Hayden Hurst played well enough that no one will likely be rushing to get him on the field.