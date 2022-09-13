Bengals News (9/13): No need to worry

Bengals Notebook: Rookie Cal Adomitis Called To Replace Legendary Long Snapper

It's feared that long snapper Clark Harris, who has snapped in all but three of the Bengals' last 205 games dating back to 2009, suffered a season-ending tear of his bicep in Sunday's opener against Pittsburgh.

Bengals Roster Moves: Bengals Sign Long Snapper from Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed LS Cal Adomitis off the practice squad to the active roster and placed LS Clark Harris on the Reserve/Injured list. Adomitis, a rookie out of the University of Pittsburgh, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May. Harris, a 14th-year veteran, suffered a right biceps injury in Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh.

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal Line Catch in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made some questionable decisions late in the game, but not challenging what would've been a 13-yard touchdown for Ja'Marr Chase was probably the worst call of the matchup.

Dallas Cowboys are 6.5-point underdogs to Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2

That event has dramatically shifted the odds for the Cowboys upcoming game, and will likely do so for a while. As of now, the opening odds for the Cowboys-Bengals game, from DraftKings, say that Dallas is a 6.5-point underdog.

Bengals: Analyst says there’s no reason to worry about Joe Burrow

“The reason I’m not concerned about Joe Burrow is because he played his worst game ever, doing something that he does best, his worst, and that’s seeing the field…That’s not the Joe Burrow I have seen for the first two years of his NFL career. That’s the Joe Burrow that really hasn’t played football in like eight months.”

Everything the Bengals Had To Say After Week 1 Against Pittsburgh

We had our chances. To lose the turnover battle five to nothing, to have kick operations ruined on two kicks that both would have won the game is disheartening in that way because I thought we would have handled those situations better. But I thought our guys really fought back and gave us a chance. I thought the defense played solid all day. We would have liked to get a turnover, but really they held them to 13 points until that last field goal. That's a pretty good day's work in the NFL. So, just didn't do enough as a team to overcome some of the adversity that we put ourselves in, didn't find a way to make a play at the end that would have won it, and that's life. We've got 16 more of these, and we'll turn around next week and start getting ready for Dallas and try to gain some momentum that way."

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

The Bengals had no business beating the Steelers on Sunday. They also had no business losing to the Steelers on Sunday. It was a weird one. The 23-20 overtime defeat was as disappointing as it will ultimately be memorable -- Joe Burrow had a career-worst five turnovers, including four interceptions -- but was also set up to be the hero (along with Ja’Marr Chase, of course) had Evan McPherson received some help from the backup long snapper on gimme kicks late in regulation and overtime. Burrow's hot-and-cold performance isn’t a concern -- the offensive line is another story. Burrow (sacked seven times) continues to get hit; the Bengals continue to flirt with disaster.

Around the league

Broncos take the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands as Geno Smith earns Seahawks-style win

You don't make one of the biggest trades in NFL history by sending a bounty of high draft picks and several players to Seattle to acquire a franchise quarterback like Wilson, sign him to a $242 million extension in part because of his ability to turn apparent defeat into improbable victory, then pull him off the field with the game on the line.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks following surgery on fractured thumb

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery, per sources informed of the situation.

Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots

"I'm good .. just got dinged up, nothing too crazy," Harris said. "The plan is I should be ready to play. I should be back practicing. Today's our off day, so it's good we got today off just to let it heal for another day and get ready to go this weekend."

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Adams made a tackle on Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, spinning him to the ground before yelling out in pain. Adams limped to the sideline and appeared to be putting no weight on his left leg. Adams immediately entered the medical tent, and shortly afterward was carried onto the cart and taken to the locker room.