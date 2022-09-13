Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Marisa Contipelli joins the show!

It was a tough pill to swallow this past Sunday, but the Bengals’ revenge tour heads to Dallas this week. Cincinnati gets a bit of a break with the Cowboys because of Dak Prescott’s injury, which is one of the many topics on tap for Jim, James, Jamie and Tom tonight!
Join them and special guest Marisa Contipelli of Bengals.com to break down Week 1, look ahead to Week 2 and the continued highlighting of charitable endeavors. The fun begins live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night! Otherwise, catch it on your favorite platform afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...