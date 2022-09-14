Dan Orlovsky not concerned about Joe Burrow’s 4-interception game

Joe Burrow has had 4 multi-interception games through his first two seasons in the league, all actually coming last season. He had one 3-interception game against the Bears, a 20-17 Week 2 loss. Until Sunday, that was the most in a single game for the star.

In 2021, the Bengals were riding a high of a Minnesota win and then ended up losing to a far inferior side. That’s how it felt within just 30 minutes in Week 1, having seemingly won the game in the last second just to have heartbreak set in during overtime.

Burrow threw for 2 touchdowns and turned it on late, but he also had a career-high 4 interceptions.

Now, it’s understandable that there is some rust following his offseason surgery and lack of practice from that. No one is ready to throw in the towel, especially one analyst that has high expectations for Burrow moving forward.

On “Get Up,” Dan Orlovsky went over why he’s not concerned about the star quarterback.

“The reason I’m not concerned about Joe Burrow is because he played his worst game ever, doing something that he does best, his worst, and that’s seeing the field…That’s not the Joe Burrow I have seen for the first two years of his NFL career. That’s the Joe Burrow that really hasn’t played football in like eight months,” Orlovsky said.

At 6-foot-4, Burrow has a strong stature and has terrific accuracy. He was asked to throw 53 times to help get Cincinnati back in the game, completing 33.

Despite a revamped offensive line, he was also sacked 7 times. Burrow ended the game with 5 turnovers, but there’s no denying he should be set for a huge bounce-back game against Dallas in Week 2.

No Tee Higgins and a lack of real-time experience with the offensive line undoubtedly put a strain on the situation Sunday afternoon.

While Higgins’ status for Week 2 is unknown, as the chemistry with the line grows and Burrow gets more reps, expect the Super Bowl-appearing quarterback to showcase his top-tier accuracy and vision once again.