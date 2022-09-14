Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 2

Week 1 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are off to a surprising 0-1 start following Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a game where the Bengals committed five turnovers, including a pick-six, they were still a mere blocked extra point away from winning in regulation, then a botched 28-yard field goal in overtime from victory.

Another key element in the loss was the rebuilt offensive line giving up seven sacks. Granted, most of the starters didn’t play at all during the preseason, so they’re still building their chemistry.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we’re asking if you still believe in the Bengals’ new offensive line, as well as the direction of the team, so sound off below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/0WYR7K/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.