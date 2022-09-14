ESPN’s FPI grades Cowboys as worst team in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals had an awful Week 1 showing against the Steelers, losing 23-20 in a game that fans should want quickly erased from recent memory.

A game-winning Ja’Marr Chase touchdown that just needed an extra point to cap off the win saw their 21-20 lead never happen as Minkah Fitzpatrick soared in and blocked the PAT. The Bengals ended up losing in OT after another missed field goal.

Week 2 should present an easy challenge, one in which it is doubtful Joe Burrow goes for another career-high in interceptions. Cincinnati will travel south to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

With Dak Prescott’s thumb injury keeping him out for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys are now the worst team in the NFL per ESPN’s Football Power Index. Seth Walder broke down why they’re graded so poorly.

NFL FPI has been updated after Week 1 and to reflect current injury statuses.



Most notably: the Cowboys currently rank as the worst team in the NFL. Because



1. FPI represents *current* team strength



(Continued) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 13, 2022

Dallas stopped Tampa Bay in the red zone frequently, holding the Bucs to 4 first-half field goals. Tampa Bay got a touchdown in the third quarter, but the real problem in the 19-3 loss was the offense.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard did little, and Prescott struggled to find CeeDee Lamb. With Cooper Rush set to start, the Cowboys will undoubtedly struggle again, and the offensive line mixed with the presence of Rush and not Prescott will likely lead to many issues.

That said, Week 2 should be one Cincinnati, who FPI has in 4th despite losing, comes out on top. At least for the sake of Bengals fans, let’s hope so!