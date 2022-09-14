 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals had moodiest fans in Week One

Who Dey nation was feeling down.

By Dadio Makdook
You’d think coming off a Super Bowl appearance, after winning just six games the previous two years combined, Bengals fans would have a lot of hope in the overall direction of their team.

However, an ugly performance against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers had them feeling bad again.

According to research conducted by the Action Network, 11.3% of social media posts by Bengals fans were negative. That was the highest of all NFL fanbases.

The Action Network’s method is to scrape Twitter and Reddit posts and use social listening tools, like Linkfluence, to interpret words, phrases, hashtags, and emojis to arrive at their “sentiment data”.

