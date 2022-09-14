Bengals News (9/14): Ready to snap into action

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor's Q and A After Opener

There's plenty of time left to do the things we know we are capable of. It's just important to make the corrections, don't overreact one way or another. Whether we had won or lost, we still get ready to make the same corrections, it wouldn't have mattered. Whether we are 1-0 or 0-1, we still have to make corrections so that's what our guys are focused on right now.

New Bengals LS Adomitis Ready To Make Debut Vs. Cowboys

But when rookie Cal Adomitis prepares to drill his first NFL snap Sunday in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) to Kevin Huber, there's a connection that goes back even longer than that.

Cover 2 looks forcing Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals' offense into more patient approach

In the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals quickly discovered how teams will try to make Cincinnati's high-powered offense more vanilla. Pittsburgh played a Cover 2 defense to restrict the Bengals from any big plays in a 23-20 overtime win.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals get Joe Burrow more offensive line help, four quarterbacks in top 10

Seven more sacks for Joe Burrow in the Bengals' crushing season-opening loss to the Steelers. And remember, he led the NFL in sacks last season. It's not a good trend for Cincinnati. Therefore, in this mock, the front office continues to emphasize adding talent to the blocking unit in front of Burrow, not that every sack is the offensive line's fault.

Steelers vs. Bengals Week 1 OT classic put up huge viewership numbers

According to The Athletic’s Bill Shea, the game dominated CBS’ Week 1 early window by averaging 17.38 million viewers: “That’s the network’s most-watched Week 1 regional window since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, the broadcaster said. Week 1 was up 21 percent over the same window a year ago.”

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo For Week 2 Matchup Against Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati will wear their black jerseys, black pants with orange stripes and orange socks. The Bengals wore this combination last season when they beat the Ravens 41-21.

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Bengals & Cowboys

The Cowboys struggled mightily against the Bucs in Week 1 to begin the season this past Sunday, with the most notable development coming in the form of Dak Prescott's thumb injury that will force Cooper Rush into the starting quarterback role moving forward.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance in Week 1 Against Pittsburgh Steelers - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

After a dominant playoff run, the veteran showcased that same level of play in the season opener. Reader was the main reason why the Bengals held Steelers star running back Najee Harris managed a putrid 2.3 yards per carry.

Around the league

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

Mahomes, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions with a 144.2 rating in the Chiefs' 44-21 throttling of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Four pass-catcher hauled in touchdown passes from Mahomes, who tallied his sixth career game with at least five TD passes, tying him with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for fourth all-time. It is Mahomes' eighth AFC Offensive Player of the Week accolade and his third for Week 1.

Khalil Mack not satisfied with three-sack performance in season opener: 'It wasn't good enough'

Khalil Mack generated three sacks, four QB hits, one forced fumble and five tackles, including three for loss, in his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

With his record-setting 2021 campaign in the rearview, Chase once again proved to be the star of the show in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals with 10 catches on 16 targets for 129 yards, including a game-tying 6-yard TD reception with 2 seconds left in regulation. Everyone in the stadium knew the ball was going to Chase, and yet, the Steelers had no answer for the dynamic wideout, who picked up a first down or TD on every one of his 10 catches.

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Colts are waiving the 25-year-old kicker who joined the club in 2020, per a source informed of the decision. The team has since announced the news.