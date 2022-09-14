Zac Taylor provides update on Tee Higgins, Clark Harris

Two injuries hindered the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins missed most of the game after suffering a concussion, and a torn bicep forced long snapper Clark Harris to miss the end of the day when he was needed most.

One will be out for a while, and one might play this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that Higgins has progressed well through the concussion protocol and will be limited in practice to start the week.

Zac Taylor says Tee Higgins has cleared all his hurdles so far this week — will practice in a limited capacity.



But no word yet on whether he will play. — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 14, 2022

Higgins can practice all three days and still not get cleared to play, so they will monitor his progress very closely as the offense prepares to bounce back on the road.

Harris, on the other hand, has already been placed on the Reserve/Injured list. The 38-year-old long snapper said this week he will not retire due to injury, and with luck, he may end up returning at some point this year.

Taylor declared Harris out for months, but not for the whole season, leaving the door open for him to be activated off I.R. at some point.

Zac Taylor said long snapper Clark Harris will be without months. Didn't want to rule him out for the season but it will be a while.



They are very confident in Cal Adomitis being ready to go and take over for Clark for however long Clark is out #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 14, 2022

Taylor and the Bengals will have to be smart about this. They only get a limited number of I.R. activations (eight) and the season is still very young.

Cincinnati could stay relatively healthy throughout the year and not need to activate seven others off of I.R., making a Harris return possible, but Harris will have to actually heal up in time for that to happen.