Bengals vs. Cowboys injury report: Tee Higgins and Michael Gallup limited

Dallas is hurting, while Cincinnati only has a pair of DNPs.

By Jason Marcum
Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The first injury report for Bengals Cowboys is out.

For the Bengals, the big name to watch for is stud wideout Tee Higgins, who is in the NFL concussion protocol but progressed enough to do individual work today, per Zac Taylor. Higgins is officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday, so there’s a very real chance he’s active Sunday in Dallas.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) was limited today after missing Week 1, while defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) and wideout Trent Taylor (hamstring) got DNPs.

For Dallas, we already knew Dak Prescott (thumb) is out this week. He’s likely to be joined by a few fellow starters, including guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee), both of whom got Wednesday DNPs. Backup defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) also got a DNP.

Star wideout Michael Gallup (knee) missed Week 1 after being a limited participant in practice all week. Today, Gallup was limited again, so his status for Week 2 is still in the air as he works his way back from an ACL tear suffered last season.

Bengals vs. Cowboys Injury Report

