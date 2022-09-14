Bengals vs. Cowboys injury report: Tee Higgins and Michael Gallup limited

The first injury report for Bengals Cowboys is out.

For the Bengals, the big name to watch for is stud wideout Tee Higgins, who is in the NFL concussion protocol but progressed enough to do individual work today, per Zac Taylor. Higgins is officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday, so there’s a very real chance he’s active Sunday in Dallas.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) was limited today after missing Week 1, while defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) and wideout Trent Taylor (hamstring) got DNPs.

The Cowboys offensive line



LT: Developmental rookie from Tulsa, 21, injury replacement

LG: No career starts, injury replacement, 2021 7th round pick

C: Second year starter, 2020 4th round pick, 2 penalties vs TB

RG: Seven time Pro Bowler

RT: Third year starter, 4 penalties vs TB — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) September 14, 2022

For Dallas, we already knew Dak Prescott (thumb) is out this week. He’s likely to be joined by a few fellow starters, including guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee), both of whom got Wednesday DNPs. Backup defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) also got a DNP.

Star wideout Michael Gallup (knee) missed Week 1 after being a limited participant in practice all week. Today, Gallup was limited again, so his status for Week 2 is still in the air as he works his way back from an ACL tear suffered last season.

