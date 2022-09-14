The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Regrouping (Feat. Geoff Hobson)

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the process of getting back on track after dropping one of the wackiest season-openers we’ve ever seen. Regardless, the team will need to start playing much more sound football if they want to try and repeat as AFC champs.

Joining us this week to get a pulse on everything is the incomparable Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. We talk about a number of subjects, including the vibe in the locker room right now and what the team needs to do against the Cowboys.

John and Anthony take one final look at the Steelers game and break down what’s needed for a much-needed win against Dallas.

Join us at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night for the live show, or get it on your favorite platform afterward!