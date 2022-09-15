Cal Adomitis prepares as Bengals long snapper

The Cincinnati Bengals lost longtime long snapper and fan favorite Clark Harris had a direct impact on their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Snap issues, an apparent lack of trust from the coaching staff and unfamiliarity seemed to all play in to the kicking woes that cost the team the game.

With Harris placed on injured reserve expected to miss several months, fans are now focusing on the next man up, Cal Adomitis. Though not thought of often, the relationship between long snapper and holder is extremely important. Harris and Kevin Huber have been a trusted unit for 13 seasons, so it is reasonable to wonder what the difference will be Sunday in Dallas.

Thankfully, Adomitis seems to be prepared for the opportunity and will undoubtedly take send countless snaps into the hands of Huber this week in practice.

“Certainly I have a little bit of homework and some things I want to start getting a feel for before practice on Wednesday,” Adomitis said via Bengals.com. “Kick off the week the right way and be real, real crisp because at this point in time my biggest concern is just showing my teammates that I’m capable, and they can trust me because that’s what it’s about.,” Adomitis said.

“And we’re going to play our best if we all trust each other. So that’s just my goal for this week, to show the guys that they can trust me and I can get the job done.”’

After last week’s issues, fans will certainly have their sights set on number 48 Sunday afternoon. Harris, the model of consistency in the position, seems to be confident the rookie can get the job done.

“He’s got confidence. He’s got the demeanor. When he was the guy for the preseason games, he never really looked nervous,” Harris said. “He didn’t give off any nervous energy. He was real calm, collected, and he went out and did a great job. So I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”

If the announcers don’t say his name much on Sunday, take that as a good sign.