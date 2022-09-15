Should Zac Taylor hand over playcalling duties?

There’s no doubt that Zac Taylor has had a tremendous impact on the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati as a whole.

He is a culture-builder, a true player’s coach who understands the sentiments of those he sends out onto the field each week.

And he is also an intelligent, young mind who continues to learn and internalize criticism in an effort to grow.

But fans are starting to think he should delegate playcalling to Brian Callahan following a sloppy and predictable offensive performance last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Zac Taylor a good playcaller? — Dadio Makdook (@dadiodefacto) September 11, 2022

The biggest criticism is that opposing defenses almost always know when the Bengals are about to run.

This has to be a bit from the Bengals at this point: They went under center 18 times vs. the Steelers. 89% of those snaps were runs. 65% were some variation of wide-zone.



They finished with a 20% rush success rate, dead stinking last in the league. The average: 42.3% pic.twitter.com/joO8iJIBz7 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 13, 2022

Not only are the Bengals running on 16/18 under center plays, but they also ran jet motion quite a bit and nearly every time the jet went to the run action.



Including the play TJ Watt absolutely destroys as Mixon gets the handoff. — Mike (@bengals_sans) September 13, 2022

