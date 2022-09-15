 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should Zac Taylor hand over playcalling duties?

The fourth-year head coach may simply have too much on his plate.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Zac Taylor has had a tremendous impact on the Bengals and the city of Cincinnati as a whole.

He is a culture-builder, a true player’s coach who understands the sentiments of those he sends out onto the field each week.

And he is also an intelligent, young mind who continues to learn and internalize criticism in an effort to grow.

But fans are starting to think he should delegate playcalling to Brian Callahan following a sloppy and predictable offensive performance last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The biggest criticism is that opposing defenses almost always know when the Bengals are about to run.

We discussed Taylor’s playcalling in our most recent show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

So now tell us what you think...

Poll

Should Zac Taylor hand over playcalling duties?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Perhaps down the road, but not now
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Bengals at Cowboys: Everything to know for Week 2 at AT&T Stadium

View all 16 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...