Cincy Jungle staff picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread

Thursday Night Football has the makings to be a high-scoring game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams won in Week 1, but the Chargers could take a nice early lead in the division if they were to win since they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

All eyes will be on these quarterbacks. Safe to say Patrick Mahomes is still a really good quarterback without wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes threw five touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Justin Herbert walked away from Week 1 with ‘just’ three touchdown strikes.

It’s safe to say this game may come down to which defense can make a play or two to give their offense favorable position. The turnover battle will be an important one to watch in this one. Mahomes will also have to watch out for the Chargers’ new pass rusher, Khalil Mack, who sacked Derek Carr three times last week.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is going with. Who do you think will win?

Since this will be tonight’s open thread, let us know what you think of this Week 2 matchup in the comments section!