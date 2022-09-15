Homage debuts NFL Blitz Pack featuring Joe Burrow

With the new NFL season now in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new attire that should excite any NFL fan.

Most recently, Homage debuted its NFL Blitz Pack and Retro Blitz Pack, a callback to the days of NFL Blitz being one of the most popular video games around.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, that includes a Joe Burrow offering from the NFL Blitz Pack, which you can see below.

Below, you can see other offerings in both the NFL Blitz Pack and Retro Blitz Pack.

And here is a look at some of the Retro Blitz Pack offerings:

But that’s not all. Homage will be having several upcoming sales to help you get a deal on their gear, including:

Thursday Night Flash Sale: 20% off NFL (some exclusions apply) - TODAY from 6 pm to midnight

Sunday Sale: $5 off Tees and $10 off Fleece (hoodies, crewneck, etc.) - 9/18/22

