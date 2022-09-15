Bengals News (9/15): Joe Burrow reached out to Donovan Mitchell

Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Chase And Cowboys' Diggs Meet Again At The Top Of The NFL

"He makes a lot of plays, with however many interceptions he had last year. It felt like a million," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. "He's not afraid to take chances, he's going to jump routes and you've got to be aware of who you're throwing a 50-50 ball to when he's covering them, because he's going to make a play. I think he's a former receiver at some point in his career. You've got to be aware of that."

Bengals Notes: Burrow Plots Rebound; Old Man Huber's Advice; Rookie LG Volson Encourages

"I feel like I've always kind of been that way. Interceptions are going to happen, you try to limit them as much as you can," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. But you've got to move on. There's a lot of plays to be had throughout the game. And we had 100 and some snaps, and so there were four snaps and an interception. That's 100 more snaps you've got to play."

Bengals Quick Hits: Burrow On Parsons; Huber On Hold

Burrow made his LSU debut in 2018 in the building, but it's not the only time there have been cheers for him in there. When Ohio State fans were there for a game against Texas Christian that same season, they cheered the big board showing Burrow leading LSU back from a 12-point, second-half deficit against No. 7 Auburn.

Joe Burrow reached out to Donovan Mitchell after recent Cavs trade

There is often a geographical rivalry between fan bases for Cincinnati and Cleveland pro sports teams. However, considering the Cleveland Cavaliers are the only NBA team in the state, they have fans all over the area – and perhaps none bigger than Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: A Look at the Good and Bad From the Loss to Pittsburgh

To say that Sunday didn't go the way most people believed it would is a bit of an understatement. For the Bengals, it was a comedy of errors and reoccurring questions about their ability to protect Joe Burrow.

The three keys to victory for the Cowboys versus Bengals game

Not all loses are equal, even if they produce the same outcome in the record books. The Cincinnati Bengals come to AT&T Stadium at 0-1 after Joe Burrow was sacked seven times, threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. The Bengals still had the chance to win the game by kicking an extra point with no time left on the clock. Cincinnati blew the kick and lost the game in overtime, but that feeling of letting a game get away is different than what happened to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Bengals fans outraged by $70 parking fee for game: Why it got so expensive

David Roberts of Dayton, Ohio drove down to see the game Sunday morning, and could not believe the sign he saw outside the Central Riverfront Garage, the garage directly under the Cincinnati Reds ballpark that he used several times last year.

Week 2 NFL ATS Betting Picks: Bengals roll, Saints over Bucs, Broncos bounce back

This is lining up as an obvious bounceback spot for the Bengals. The only wait-and-see for Cincinnati is the status of Tee Higgins, who left last week's game with a concussion. Even if Higgins is a no-go, Tyler Boyd is a more-than-capable option next to Ja'Marr Chase, while Hayden Hurst had a nice Week 1 in his Bengals debut. As detailed above, without the five turnovers from Burrow, they likely would have taken care of Pittsburgh with relative ease.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not worrying about lack of snaps: 'I get paid to play, not coach'

Following the Giants' 21-20 victory on Sunday, rookie head coach Brian Daboll's aggressive approach was lauded and star running back Saquon Barkley's return to form garnered acclaim and awards. However, under the spotlight and scrutiny that comes with playing in Gotham, there's always something to shine a negative light on and Toney, a wide receiver taken at No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, getting only seven snaps on Sunday fits the bill.

With Keenan Allen sidelined, journeyman DeAndre Carter deftly fulfilling promise made to late brother

When Keenan Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert lost the most productive passing-game partner of his career, with the pair having collaborated on 206 completions since 2020.