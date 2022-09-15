Bengals vs. Cowboys injury report: Josh Tupou, Trent Taylor return to practice

Week 1 left the Cincinnati Bengals relatively unscathed in regards to injuries, but a few still linger heading into Week 2.

Only one player was absent from Thursday’s practice. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is still in the concussion protocol, did not practice due to personal reasons. He can be still be cleared for Sunday’s game, and he’ll likely have to practice tomorrow for that to happen.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin), and wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) did practice after not doing so Wednesday. Both players were limited along with Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad). Cincinnati’s newest TE has spent most of his time rehabbing since he was claimed by the team two weeks ago, but he appears to be on track to fully participate in practice sometime next week.

There were no changes to the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report. Wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) was limited again, keeping the window open for him making his 2022 debut. Defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) all look to be out Sunday along with quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb).