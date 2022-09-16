How to watch Bengals at Cowboys in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Texas to take on The Dallas Cowboys. Both teams started off the season with a loss and both will be looking to avoid that dreaded 0-2 start.

The Cowboys have probably the most impactful injury in the NFL after quarterback Dak Prescott broke his thumb and will be out for this week. That means the Bengals defense will see a similar plan from the Cowboys that they saw from the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Plenty of running the ball with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to limit the amount backup quarterback Cooper Rush has to make a play.

The offense needs to pull its weight this week after giving the ball away five times. Joe Burrow and company started to turn things around in the second half. They even put the team in position to win the game twice. Maybe if Cincinnati wasn’t on their backup long snapper they could have pulled it out.

Still, it seems the recipe for a win this week is easy. Don’t turn the ball over, take what the defense gives you and let your defense go dominate again.

Date/Time: Sep. 18th, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Series Leader: The Cowboys lead the series 9-4

Streak: Dallas has won the last four meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (0-1). Mike McCarthy (2-2)

Television: The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, the game will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Play-by-Play Jim Nantz, Analyst Tony Romo and Sideline Reporter Tracy Wolfson

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV to watch the game or NFL+

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). WLW-AM (700) will join in broadcasting the Bengals game once its broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds game concludes (the Reds game begins at 2:15 p.m. Eastern)

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Cowboys’ site: Blogging the Boys

Weather: Mid-70’s, mostly cloudy [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 7-point favorites via DraftKings.