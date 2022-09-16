Bengals fans staying confident despite 0-1 start

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back in a big way against the Dallas Cowboys.

Optimism was at an all-time high leading up to last week’s season opener. And after a wild Week 1 loss, things are calming down a bit.

In this week’s poll of SB Nation readers, 79% of voters remain confident that the Bengals are headed in the right direction—down from 98% from last week.

Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday featured the team allowing seven sacks in a rough offensive outing. The majority of fans have mild concerns with the line, but full-blown panic hasn’t quite set in yet.

The Cowboys present potential issues for the Bengals’ pass protection, but as touchdown favorites, it’s a great chance to get back to .500 and get the season back on track.

