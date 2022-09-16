Bengals at Cowboys Week 2 Madden Simulation

It’s not often a road team in the NFL is a touchdown-favorite, but that’s who the Cincinnati Bengals are this week.

Cincinnati will face a Dallas Cowboys team one week after their quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb injury. This is comforting for Bengals fans, but history has not always been kind to the team in these circumstances.

The Bengals have struggled with backup quarterbacks in the past, namely Mike White last year. They’re not the franchise to take a quarterback mismatch likely, and after offensive performance in Week 1, look for the Bengals to put their best foot forward and secure a strong victory.

Related How to watch Bengals at Cowboys in Week 2

Now, let’s take a look and see what Madden predicts for this matchup.

The Cowboys start with the ball, and the Bengals are able to get a stop and start a positive drive. A long pass finds Ja’Marr Chase, but the star receiver has the ball forced out and the Cowboys are able to secure it. With the shortened field, the Cowboys get it to first-and-goal at the two yard-line, but the Bengals defense holds, forcing a field goal.

Cowboys: 3-0

After the field goal, the Bengals get the ball and quickly drive down the field. Another long pass finds Chase which gets the Bengals into field goal range. Evan McPherson nails his kick to tie up the game.

Tied: 3-3

The Cowboys get the ball back, but the Bengals make a stop to give their offense a chance with just over two minutes left. In typical Joe Burrow fashion, he thrives in the two-minute drill and gets the Bengals in field goal range to take a lead into the half.

Bengals: 6-3

The Bengals get the ball to start the second half, but a Hayden Hurst fumble gifts the Cowboys possession. Dallas is able to capitalize on the turnover to drive down the field and kick a field goal.

Tied: 6-6

Following this, both teams have a couple three and outs, until the Bengals get another drive going. They’re stopped inside the red zone, and McPherson is able to put through the uprights to retake the lead.

Bengals 9-6

The Cowboys get the ball back and start driving down the field. They get to the 32 yard-line on a third-and-inches situation. They dial up a pass play, which has Ceedee Lamb wide open for the touchdown, but Cooper Rush misses him. The Cowboys attempt the field goal for the tie, but it sails wide left.

The Bengals get the ball back, and after getting one first down are able to run out the clock and take home a narrow victory.

Bengals: 9-6