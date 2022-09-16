 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Cowboys Injury Report: Tee Higgins questionable; Michael Gallup out

Michael Gallup won’t be making his 2022 debut this week.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: AUG 18 Preseason - Bengals at Cowboys Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals, who looked poised to have Tee Higgins back in the lineup Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

After going limited Wednesday before taking Thursday off for a personal matter, Higgins was a full participant Friday and is listed as questionable to play in Week 2.

The star receiver is currently in the NFL concussion protocol, though Zac Taylor has remained optimistic about Higgins’ odds of playing this week.

Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) are also questionable to play Sunday. Even if Asiasi is healthy enough to play, he’ll almost certainly be inactive.

For the Cowboys, they’ve ruled out quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), guard Connor McGovern (ankle), receiver Michael Gallup (knee), defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), and safety Jayron Kearse (knee).

The only very mild surprise here is Gallup being ruled out after being limited in practice all week. He was also limited in every Week 1 practice session. Dallas is clearly making sure Gallup is 100% before letting him play again after tearing his ACL last season.

Cowboys vs. Bengals Injury Report

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Bengals at Cowboys: Everything to know for Week 2 at AT&T Stadium

View all 25 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...