Ja’Marr Chase fined twice for actions against Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was fined not once, but twice a fine for his conduct towards Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last Sunday.

Per Ian Rapoport, Chase was docked $13,261 and $10,609 for two separate unsportsmanlike conduct instances. One was for his now viral flipping of the birds towards the safety following a low hit. The other was for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty towards the end of the game.

Fitzpatrick was flagged during the game for unnecessary roughness, but the veteran did not get fined by the league.

Chase was asked Wednesday if he received notice from the NFL regarding a fine, but the paperwork hadn’t come in yet, prompting the second-year player to believe he was in the clear.

$23k for two fines isn’t too bad for NFL players, but it should be noted Chase is only making $825,000 this season in weekly game checks.

At least Chase has the support of Chad Johnson, who has ample experience with this sort of thing (profanity warning).