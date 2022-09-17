Joe Burrow and Joe Montana team up to give back

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is no stranger to giving back to the community.

When he gave his legendary Heisman Trophy speech and brought awareness to the Athens County Food Pantry, leading to over $1.6 million in donations, it sparked the birth of The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, which is still going strong today.

In his latest charitable project, Burrow is teaming up with Guinness and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana to get people active in their own communities. The goal of the partnership is to get Americans to pledge time to get active in their communities and make a difference. The goal of this campaign is to get Americans to pledge one million service hours nationwide.

“Many people in our country are facing a series of challenges right now and can benefit from the support of others, and I am humbled to be in a position to make a difference – and encourage others to do so, as well,” Burrow said. “Teaming up with a brand like Guinness, who has ‘giving back’ at the core of what they do, just makes sense.”

As Burrow grows further as a star in the NFL, expect to see him involved with some big brands with similar goals. Montana sees the advantage of working with Burrow for a common goal.

“Burrow is a talent on the field – and it’s been fun to watch what he’s been able to accomplish so early in his career,” Montana said. “But it’s also inspiring to see what he’s doing off the field by giving back and investing his time for good causes. I’m looking forward to working with Joe and Guinness to help spread the message and encourage others to give their time to their communities for those in need.”

Bengals fans have many reasons to be proud of their quarterback and this is just another item to add to the list.