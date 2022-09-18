Cincy Jungle Sunday staff picks and Bengals - Cowboys pregame thread

The second week of the season is here, and teams like the Cincinnati Bengals have to be chomping at the bit to dispel any negative Week 1 narratives that are running rampant.

The rest of the AFC North also gets some seemingly easy matchups, The Cleveland Browns will be hosting the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New England Patriots.

In fact, the only team that will be playing a team that won in Week 1 is the Baltimore Ravens. They will be taking on the new-look Miami Dolphins who looked good against the Patriots last week.

Can other teams sitting in the Bengals shoes who are looking to avoid starting the season 0-2 get on track? The Los Angeles Rams lost to open the season, but they will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons this week. Aaron Rodgers and Russel Wilson are looking to bounce their teams back after disappointing losses to start the season as well.

Then there is an important matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Neither of these teams feel like they can afford to go 0-2. The Raiders are in one of the toughest divisions in football, and the Kansas City Chiefs are already 2-0. The next few weeks don’t ease up on the Raiders either.

The Cardinals feel like a team that just has not had that same mojo as when they opened last year with that huge winning streak. They fell flat to end last season, and then this entire offseason has been about Kyler Murray and front office drama. Winning does help fix so many things. However, not winning tends to magnify those issues.

Here are the staffs picks. Who do you think will win in Week 2? Sound off in the comments section!