Bengals vs. Cowboys inactives: Tee Higgins is ACTIVE

The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys have announced their inactives, and with it comes good news for the road team.

After being in the NFL concussion protocol this week, stat wideout Tee Higgins is ACTIVE today, so expect him to get his normal workload against a very vulnerable Dallas secondary.

Here’s a look at who is out today for Cincinnati.

TE Devin Asiasi

RB Trayveon Williams

OL Hakeem Adeniji

OL Max Scharping

DT Jay Tufele

For the Cowboys, the following players are inactive today.

QB Dak Prescott

OL Connor McGovern

S Jayron Kearse

LB Jabril Cox

CB Nahshon Wright

WR Jalen Tolbert

WR Michael Gallup

