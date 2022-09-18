Browns and Ravens both pull off epic Browns-level choke jobs

Even for the Cleveland Browns, what they did today was one of the most epic Cleveland Browns moments we’ve ever seen from the Cleveland Browns.

With 1:55 left in their Week 2 clash with the undermanned New York Jets, Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to put Cleveland up 30-17, though the ensuing extra point from rookie Cade York was no good.

Even so, the Browns couldn’t blow this game with less than two minutes left, right?

Let me remind you of why no one chokes quite as epically as Cleveland does.

On the ensuing Jets drive, 37-year-old Joe Flacco found a wide-open Corey Davis for a 66-yard score thanks to a mind-boggling busted coverage assignment by Cleveland.

After kicking the extra point, New York attempted and recovered an onside kick that went in and out of the hands of Cleveland’s Amari Cooper, one of the NFL’s most sure-handed receivers.

With 1:22 left, Flacco marched the Jets right down the field before hitting former Ohio State star Garrett Wilson for the go-ahead 15-yard score after Greg Zuerlein converted the extra point for a 31-30 lead.

Then with Cleveland trailing by just a point, Jacoby Brissett threw a brutal interception with six seconds left, giving the Jets their first win of 2022 and just their third road win since 2020.

THE JETS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 22 SECONDS LEFT!



: #NYJvsCLE on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/ozByqxk5Ga — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

But oh, it gets better.

You may recall how the Baltimore Ravens were once the old Cleveland Browns before owner Art Modell moved the team out of Ohio and into Maryland.

So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Ravens pull off a Browns-esque meltdown.

After taking a 35-14 lead with 26 seconds left in the third quarter, Baltimore seemingly had the victory secured and would have ensured themselves of leading the AFC North after two weeks.

That’s when the magic happened, as Tua Tagovailoa would hit journey man River Cracraft for a 2-yard score, followed by 48 and 60-yard scoring strikes to Tyreek Hill to tie the game at 35-all.

Baltimore would get the go-ahead field goal the following drive for a 38-35 lead with 2:18 left in regulation, but it didn’t last long.

Tagovailoa would march Miami right back down the field before hitting Jaylen Waddle for the game-winner with 14 seconds left.

Lamar Jackson would attempt a hail mary the following drive that fell incomplete, giving Miami the 42-38 win after Baltimore blew a 21-point lead.

You love to see it.