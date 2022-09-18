Twitter criticizes Zac Taylor following Bengals’ last-second loss at Cowboys

The Cincinnati Bengals took a very rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy about their displeasure, mainly in regard to head coach Zac Taylor.

Play calling is a problem. A big one. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) September 18, 2022

Cincinnati's offense averaging a mere 3.8 yards per play. Lots of plodding from a unit that was one of the most explosive in the NFL a year ago. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 18, 2022

This Bengals offense has now lost to Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush. Just stunningly bad. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) September 18, 2022

The offense has been a disaster through 2 games.



The Bengals drop to 0-2 and the regression sure does feel real at this point. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) September 18, 2022

The Bengals upgraded the offensive line, brought in a good playmaker in Hurst and we still see the exact same offense from last season that couldn't sustain drives or get anything easy. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 18, 2022

It's time to have conversations about Zac Taylor and his inability to orchestrate a cohesive and effective offense. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 18, 2022

Getting out-coached by Mike McCarthy is a new low in the Zac Taylor era. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 18, 2022

Kellen Moore called a better game than Zac Taylor and he just got called ass by Mike McCarthy — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) September 18, 2022

Joe Burrow telling Zac Taylor no empty sets.



The play calling is at an all time low. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) September 18, 2022

The Cowboys defense was GASSED when the Bengals got the ball back with 2 minutes left and Zac Taylor didn't dial up a single pass that went more than 3 yards past the LOS. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 18, 2022

I’m begging Zac Taylor to give up calling plays. This offense is just so vanilla, man — Bengals Football (@CincinnatiBZN) September 18, 2022

1.We aren’t sneaking up on anyone, being hunted not hunters. 2. More inventive run game! 3. Play action and moving burrow out of the pocket. 4. Defense is ok but need more production from our DEs. — Scott Kooistra (@CoachKoos) September 18, 2022

When we brought up Zac Taylor giving up play-calling duties LAST YEAR we got some garbled "well it's shared with Callahan" /mysterious stuff. Maybe that's the issue. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) September 18, 2022

I get the frustration with Taylor. He is not blameless here.



We have to talk about some execution failures as well. There were plenty of missed assignments, dropped passes ect..



Not to mention it looked like only 1 team showed up looking like they wanted to play. — Patrick Judis (@PatrickJudis) September 18, 2022

Play calling is way too predictable and when the game is on the line they call the plays like they’re scared.



An offense with Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Mixon should not look like this. It’s time to have a conversation. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) September 18, 2022

Bengals are as talented as anyone in the league.



Things holding them back:

- Play calling

- undisciplined penalties

- poor situational execution in high leverage moments — Wes Snyder (@Wess_is_more) September 18, 2022

On to the Jets.