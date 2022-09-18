 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter criticizes Zac Taylor following Bengals’ last-second loss at Cowboys

How much heat does Zac Taylor deserve?

By Drew S Garrison
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals took a very rough loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy about their displeasure, mainly in regard to head coach Zac Taylor.

On to the Jets.

In This Stream

Bengals at Cowboys: Everything to know for Week 2 at AT&T Stadium

View all 35 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...