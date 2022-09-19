Cincy Jungle staff Monday Night Football picks and open thread

Week 2 has NFL fans receiving the special treat of two Monday Night Football Games.

We with the Tennessee Titans heading to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. Then roughly an hour later, The Minnesota Vikings will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two teams looking to start the year undefeated.

Josh Allen has been the talk of the football world since the Bills lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He started out his 2022 campaign strong when he started posturizing defenders on the goal line and firing bombs against the reigning champion Rams.

It’s safe to say the Titans will have their hands full after they started off the season losing to the New York Giants. We will have to see if their defense is up to slowing down the Allen hype train.

The second game might not have a star the caliber of Allen, but it may end up being the better game to watch. Both of these teams came into 2022 with a path in sight to get to the playoffs and possibly compete for their division.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson blew up in Week 1 with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He has become must watch football every Sunday at this point. Meanwhile, the Eagles have their own star receiver in AJ Brown who started his campaign with 10 catches for 155 yards.

However, the Eagles are more committed to their ground game that can just physically dominate opposing defenses at time.

Who do you think will be walking away from Monday night with wins in their pockets? This will also serve as tonight’s open thread!

