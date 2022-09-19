Week 2 was unkind to the AFC North

From contenders to pretenders in the matter of two weeks? That remains to be seen.

What is evident, though, is that the Cincinnati Bengals wasted a perfect opportunity to get back into the AFC North driver’s seat Sunday after an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys at the gun.

Ravens Defense Fails Miserably

Tua Tagovailoa threw for four fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Miami Dolphins overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38.

Tagovailoa finished with 469 yards passing and six touchdowns as the Dolphins stormed back from a 35-14 deficit with less than 13 minutes left to play. His 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the comeback.

Miami had to overcome a spectacular performance by Lamar Jackson, who threw three first-half touchdown passes and added a 79-yard touchdown run that gave the Ravens a 21-point lead in the third quarter.

The touchdown was the longest run of Jackson’s career, and put him over 100 yards rushing for a record 11th time. He was previously tied with Michael Vick with 10. Jackson also became the first quarterback to have both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Browns Defense Also Fails Miserably

The Cleveland Browns blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes of a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. In doing so, Cleveland also blew a chance to go 2-0 for the first time since 1993, when Bill Belichick was their coach.

Jet quarterback Joe Flacco hit rookie Garrett Wilson with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to seal the victory for New York. Flacco finished with four touchdown passes.

Nick Chubb had third rushing touchdowns for the Browns, but it was a missed extra point after his final score that would come back to haunt the Browns.

Cleveland still had a chance to pull out a victory at the end, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left knee earlier in the fourth quarter, was intercepted by New York safety Ashtyn Davis with six seconds left.

Steelers Sputter

Patriot quarterback Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown to help lead the New England Patriots past the Pittsburgh Steelers, 17-14.

New England took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers, including a muffed punt in the third quarter that gave the Patriots an 11-point lead.

Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers, But he also threw an interception for an offense that could never quite find its rhythm.

Things were not much better on the defensive side of the ball. With All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt sidelined, Pittsburgh failed to record a single sack against New England after producing seven in Cincinnati a week ago.