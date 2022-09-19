Opening odds for Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3

Vegas waits for no one.

The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans have barely had time to process yet another disappointing loss in Week 2. Oddsmakers have already put out the opening lines and spread for their matchup at home with the New York Jets.

Cincinnati is a 4.5-point favorite at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bengals were previously touchdown favorites in their first two losses, so maybe a more realistic line won’t feel like they have fallen so flat.

The point total is set at 43, which is a number the Bengals and their opponent have yet to go over this season. In Week 1 they scored exactly 43 points combined with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The money line is also Bengals -200 and Jets +170.

These teams had opposite outcomes for improbable comebacks in Week 2. The Bengals fell short allowing the Dallas Cowboys to kick a field goal as time expired. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco and the jets scored 14 points in the final minute and 22 seconds of the game.

On paper, this shouldn’t be a close game. The Bengals clearly have more talent on the field, but that has not made the difference the first two weeks for the Bengals so far. You have to hope this team has finally been able to wake up after they have slept walked through the first half of each of their games so far.

The Jets have a lot of young talent that is looking to make a name for themselves with a win over the defending AFC Champion.