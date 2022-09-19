Bengals News (9/19): Finding a different way to win

Burrow: Bengals Have To Find A Different Way To Win

"We're going to have win a different way this year and we need to figure that out quickly so that we can get in the win column," said quarterback Joe Burrow after his longest pass against the Cowboys went 19 yards. "Teams are going to keep playing us in a soft zone until we prove that we can beat them that way."

Quick Hits: No Panic Joe After Last-Play Loss To Cowboys

"No panic. We've lost two games before. We lost two straight games several times last year," Burrow said of his AFC champs who lost two straight twice. "There's a lot of football to be played. We moved on from those games and made the corrections we needed to make. We have a great coaching staff that will do that and we have the players to make it happen. We just have to find some "Two Tampa Beaters," and get some explosive plays."

Everything the Bengals Had to Say After Week 2

I think last week was probably turnovers. This week it was more first-and-10 efficiency. We had some false starts. We had a sack on first-and-10 play action. We had a screen that went for negative yards. We had a run that went for negative yards. We were backed up, there. It's pretty easy in the first half to point to what the inefficiency was. It was our first downs, so now we're not on schedule anymore and they did a good job of pinning our ears back, which is something we can't let them do. They really excelled in that area. I thought we settled down better in the second half and we were a lot more efficient

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons appeared unstoppable vs Bengals

Week 2 in the NFL saw the Dallas Cowboys take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals this week. Although the Bengals were coming off a heartbreaking loss in their season opener, their offense is still known as one of the most explosive in the league. In order to come out victorious, the Dallas defense had to keep the offense in the game as they dealt with some growing pains. Dan Quinn’s unit did just that.

NFL betting: Bengals accomplish a Super Bowl-era first in loss to underdog Cowboys

Cincinnati is the first team to start a season 0-2 after being favored by a TD or more in its first two games of the season. The Bengals lost 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after Brett Maher kicked a field goal as time expired.

NFL Week 2 overreactions and reality checks: Giants NFC East contenders, Kyler Murray silences the haters

The Bengals knew they had to fix the offensive line this offseason. While they made several additions that looked good on paper with center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins, this offensive front isn't performing any better compared to last year. Burrow was sacked six times, and the offense struggled because of the pressure put on the quarterback. The first Bengals touchdown came in the fourth quarter and gave Cincy a chance at a comeback victory, but then the offense went three-and-out on what could have been the game-winning drive. The Bengals have some issues to correct. Seven teams started 0-2 last season, and none made the 14-team playoff field.

Cincinnati Bengals Blocking For Joe Burrow Leaky Again In Loss

In the final four minutes of the third quarter Sunday afternoon, Joe Burrow looked at the formation the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff called and the look of the Dallas Cowboys defense and immediately called time out.

Bengals: Stars, studs and duds from loss to Cowboys in Week 2

Historically speaking, teams that start 0-2 don’t do very well when it comes to eventually making the playoffs that same season. On paper, the Bengals have now lost to a pair of inferior opponents.

Colts' DeForest Buckner on blowout loss to Jaguars: 'The (expletive) was embarrassing'

"The s--- was embarrassing," Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said via ESPN. "We got our a-- whooped. We have to come in tomorrow, take it on the chin and grow from this."

QB Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'just kind of scratching the surface' with Aaron Jones

"He can do a lot of things. Obviously, he's a great running back," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Jones, who had 132 yards rushing on 15 carries. "Good vision, slasher. I think he's way more elusive in and through contact than obviously you would guess. Bounces off a lot of tackles, got a really nice stiff arm with both arms. Good ball security. And then the whole other part in the passing game, his ability to run routes and get open and then do little things -- fly sweeps and different things. We're just kind of scratching the surface I think with him, which is fun. But obviously there was an emphasis on getting [Jones and AJ Dillon] the ball early and often tonight."

Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'

Trubisky, who earned the right to be the Steelers' starting quarterback just two short weeks ago, led a unit that mustered just 243 yards of offense and generated one touchdown against New England. One too many listless drives was enough for the Pittsburgh crowd to let Trubisky hear it.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens

In the smattering of Miami Dolphins fans here Sunday afternoon, there were more than a few wearing Dan Marino jerseys. It has been a long time since Marino played -- he was on the sideline pre-game as an eminence gris for the franchise -- and that was the last time it felt like the Dolphins could score anytime, from anywhere, when they are on the field.