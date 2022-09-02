Bengals News (9/2): Receivers stick together

Bengals' talented trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd have formed a winning bond - CBSSports.com

When it comes to Cincy's receiver group, it's a family affair.

Bengals Quick Hits: Dax Hill Gives DC Lou Anarumo More Firepower With Bates Back

Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell likes to call his boss, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo “a mad scientist.” But he’s locked his lab when it comes to discussing the beaker filled with Dax Hill, on track to be the Bengals’ first first-round pick to play on defense on opening day in 14 years.

Texans not thrilled about losing Max Scharping to Bengals on waivers

The new Bengals guard was a tough cut for the Texans.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Evan McPherson and Shayne Graham Join The OT - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Evan McPherson and Shayne Graham Join The OT

Steelers O-line woes, Bengals expectations, Lamar’s contract: AFC North Whiparound - The Athletic

The Bengals are trying to avoid a Super Bowl hangover, the Steelers look shaky up front and the Ravens' QB remains without an extension.

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season

Tennessee Titans pass rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ is likely out for the season after tearing his ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

New Orleans Saints' Marcus Maye arrested, accused of aggravated assault with firearm

Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office after its investigation into an alleged road rage incident on Monday.

Jimmy Garoppolo says staying with San Francisco 49ers 'really wasn't on my mind' until recently

Jimmy Garoppolo said Thursday that remaining with San Francisco wasn't something he envisioned until the pieces fell into place within the past week.