Bengals re-sign three players, place two on I.R.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made the following roster moves:

Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael Thomas, and HB Trayveon Williams. Allen and Thomas were released by the Bengals on Wednesday, and as vested veterans, they did not have to go through waivers. Williams, a fourth-year player, was waived by the team on Wednesday, cleared waivers, and has returned as well.

Placed S Tycen Anderson (hamstring) and T Isaiah Prince (elbow) on the Reserve/Injured list. Both players will miss a minimum of four games.

Allen was expected to return as the team’s backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. ESPN’s Ben Baby reported as much on Wednesday following Allen’s release.

Along with Allen, Thomas and Williams made the initial 53-player roster and were temporarily released to make room for the three waiver claims Cincinnati was awarded on Wednesday. Thomas becomes the fourth safety with Anderson on I.R., and Williams resumes his role as the fourth running back.

Anderson, a fifth-round pick from this year’s class, only recently suffered his hamstring injury and will now watch the first four games from the sidelines along with fellow rookie defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

Prince was declared “week-to-week” with his injury leading up to the team’s second preseason game last month, so it’s no surprise to see him land on I.R. The move also brings the offensive line room back to 10 players following the recent addition of backup guard Max Scharping.