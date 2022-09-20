NFL Week 3 TV schedule

We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night Football, and Giants - Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Here’s a look at all of what’s on deck in Week 3.
Thursday, September 22nd
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns - 8:15 p.m. - Amazon Prime Video
Sunday, September 25th
- Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets - 1 p.m. - CBS
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Houston Texans at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. - CBS
- Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m. - CBS
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. - CBS
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders - 1 p.m. - FOX
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 p.m. - FOX
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals - 4:25 p.m. - FOX
- Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks - 4:25 p.m. - FOX
- Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:25 p.m. - FOX
- San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos - 8:20 p.m. - NBC
Monday, September 26th
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants - 8:30 p.m. - ESPN
