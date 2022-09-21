Ja’Marr Chase speaks on Bengals offensive struggles

Things are not going well for the Cincinnati Bengals offense. You know it, I know it and obviously, Ja’Marr Chase knows it. After a slow start in Week 1, many looked for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, but we saw an arguably worse performance.

“I just think people know how to adjust to us now,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson. “I feel like we need to learn to make more adjustments in game. Everybody knows what we’re going doing to do now. So everyone knows what to expect when we play.”

In 2021, defenses struggled to contain the Bengals skill positions, namely Chase and the wide receivers, but it appears Chase thinks defensive coordinators have caught on to the offensive game plan. From the perspective of a fan and those outside of the building, it is a bit concerning that the offense doesn’t appear all that different from the unit we saw in 2021. Sure, it worked, but you have to expect defenses to adapt.

“We had to go to a quick game,” Chase said. “We’ve got to take some shots still. You’ve got to get that protection down, too. That’s the only way you can take shots. If Joe (Burrow) doesn’t have time, you can’t throw down the field,” Chase continued.

Sunday's game did lack explosion, but Joe Burrow never had a chance to get comfortable in the pocket to take shots downfield. Part of that is on the lack of protection, but Burrow doesn’t exactly look comfortable in the pocket at times where protection holds up.

Beginning the season against the likes of T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons hasn’t been the easiest start to the season for an offensive line that is starting four new players who got limited reps together in training camp and none in the preseason.

The Bengals have all of the talent to figure the problems out, but it needs to happen quickly. The next chance to get things right will take place against old friend Carl Lawson and the New York Jets Sunday in East Rutherford.