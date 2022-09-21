Bengals News (9/21): Joe Flacco vs. Cincinnati

Bengals Notes: Bengals Have Good Track Record vs. Flacco

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who makes his 21st start against the Bengals Sunday in New York (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) has been around so long that his NFL debut came on the 100th birthday of Paul Brown and in a game between the Bengals founder's two teams.

Taylor-Made Takes: Taking on the Jets

I think it's a mixture of both, to be quite honest with you. We know that we've got great players. We know that the character is where it needs to be, a lot of the leadership. Guys understand what our issues have been and how solvable they are, and that we just need to go forward and put together a better, complete game. I feel really good that everyone's on the same page and we'll work in that direction.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

In 2021, Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback (51) in the NFL. And despite the revamped line in front of him, the third-year pro has again struggled to stay upright, pacing the league once more with 13 sacks through Week 2.

How Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

They’re struggling to move the ball down the field against this coverage and it has bottled up the offense in a way that we haven't seen with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase on the field together.

The Bad: Bengals Are Going To Destroy Their Franchise QB

Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss how the Bengals are going to destroy their franchise quarterback.

HC Zac Taylor confident 0-2 Bengals will ‘get back on the right track’

In the afterglow of a Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have found nothing but frustration so far in the 2022 campaign. Back-to-back three-point losses have the Bengals sitting at 0-2 and grumbles about a Super Bowl hangover have begun.

Bengals, Falcons, Titans, Panthers, Raiders: Ranking the 0-2 teams

There are five 0-2 teams — Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, and Titans — and all of them are jamming the panic button like a child calling the elevator. (There’s a teenage-porn joke somewhere in this intro, but Mark Sanchez cornered that market.) For the franchises that haven’t gotten out of the gate yet, they’ll have to coach harder, play harder, and do everything harder because the percentage of 0-2 teams that make the playoffs is similar to the success rate of kids who do PCP before age 12. We all know the cutoff to angel dust introduction is 13. It stunts the growth, like coffee or Juul pens.

Around the league

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Tagovailoa turned in the finest statistical performance of his career and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in the process. With Miami down 21 points in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins past the Baltimore Ravens for a stirring 42-38 triumph. Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns and completed 36 of 50 attempts for 469 yards. At 24 years and 200 days old, Tagovailoa became the third-youngest player in NFL history to toss six TDs in a game.

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10

Burrow has struggled to the tune of 13 sacks behind a line that vibes more “underwater” than “rebuilt.” Over the first two weeks, the Steelers and Cowboys prioritized taking away big plays downfield to make Burrow and the boys work for points. “Teams are going to keep playing us in soft zone until we prove that we can beat them that way,” Burrow said, per The Athletic. “We are going to have to win a different way this year." A surprisingly moribund ground game hasn’t forced defenses to change their approach. The protection problems -- Burrow’s on pace for 111 takedowns -- also point to him holding the ball too long on occasion. He’s a bona fide talent, but this offense is searching.

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons

The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of the decision.

Browns' Nick Chubb regrets touchdown run to aid Jets' comeback: 'It cost us the game'

Running back Nick Chubb expressed regret for scoring a touchdown instead of sliding after picking up a first down at the 2-minute warning, which would have allowed Cleveland to kneel out the clock with the Jets having burned all their timeouts.