Joe Burrow tells us all to relax

R-E-L-A-X.

Joe Burrow didn’t spell it out like Aaron Rodgers did all those years ago to the media, but he did say the word.

When asked about his frustration level regarding the team’s 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback preached patience for the long season left on the schedule.

“We’re not panicking. [We’re] two games, and we’ve got 15 games left. Let’s all just take a deep breath and relax, we’re going to be fine. We’re not worried about it.”

The last player you want publicly hitting the panic button at 0-2 is the franchise quarterback. Burrow exuding calmness in the face of a winless start was the expectation, as it is for him to spark a quick turnaround in the coming weeks. While his offensive line has been subpar, the passing game ultimately goes as far as he does.

Watch Burrow’s entire presser here.

