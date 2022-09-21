The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati.

The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.

Starting tight end Hayden Hurst was limited today with a groin issue, while Devin Asiasi went full for the first time since joining the Bengals. With Drew Sample out indefinitely, Asiasi could be active this week.

"I would say we're not getting what we need from everybody so far" Bengals OL Coach Frank Pollack not singling out La'el Collins pic.twitter.com/VgkqF5o7qu — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 21, 2022

On defense, linebacker Germaine Pratt was unable to practice due to a knee issue but did get some work in on the rehab field.

For the Jets, one of the big storylines will be the health of former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. After signing with New York this past offseason, Uzomah played just 23 offensive snaps in Week 1 before exiting with a hamstring injury, which led to him being inactive in Week 2. He was a limited participant in today’s practice after getting just one limited session in last week.

According to Jets reporter Antwan V. Staley, Uzomah is expected to be a game-time decision this week.

At quarterback, Zach Wilson was limited today as he recovers from a knee injury, though it’s widely expected that the 37-year-old Joe Flacco will start this week, which would be his third so far this season. That could be good news for the Bengals based on how Flacco has performed against them recently.

Other Jets sidelined Wednesday include starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers and starting left tackle George Fant. Starting safety Jordan Whitehead and starting defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were both limited.

