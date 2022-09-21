Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: WLWT’s George Vogel joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

It isn’t the ideal start for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is plenty of time to turn things around! Jimmie, James, Jamie and Tom were joined by an iconic figure in Cincinnati sports this week in WLWT’s George Vogel!

They talked about the issues plaguing the Bengals, what they need to do to turn the corner and much more! Hear Mr. Vogel’s thoughts on the Bengals’ 2022 outlook!

You can join the crew’s show Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, or catch it on your favorite platform afterward!