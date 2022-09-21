The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: All Hands on Deck

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a shocking 0-2 start and questions surround the defending AFC Champions. Questions abound about the team and what may be around the corner for the rest of the season.

On this week’s show, we go over the struggles, recap the loss to the Cowboys and unveil a new “Fact or Fiction” segment. We also look ahead to what’s looking like a must-win for the team against the Jets.

Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night for the live stream, or get it on your favorite platform afterward!