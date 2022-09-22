How to watch Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals season has not started how they would have liked. Facing the dreaded statistics that follow 0-2 teams historically, they’re now headed to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets.

This game has to mean something to this young team who has not found its footing after making it to the Super Bowl last season. The Jets and backup quarterback Mike White provided a quick strike to the gut last season when the Bengals were coming off an impressive stretch of games, which included their initial thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens. It was a nice dose of reality for a young team that needed to be reminded how hard the NFL can be week to week.

This season, the offense and Joe Burrow have struggled to adapt. Burrow has mentioned they need to find ways to beat Tampa 2 coverage, which is known for its ability to contain the explosive plays Cincinnati had become accustomed to last season.

One thing that would help beat that coverage is having time in the pocket to go through a quarterback’s progression. Burrow hasn’t had that behind an offensive line that played their first live snaps together in Week 1. That excuse has become stale now, and the offensive line has to find a way to start working more as a cohesive unit and communicate.

Otherwise, it’s safe to say that 0-3 isn’t going to be this team’s biggest worry.

Date/Time: Sep. 25th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: MetLife Stadium New Jersey, New York

Series Leader: The Jets lead the series 16-10

Streak: The Bengals has won three of the last four meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (1-1). Robert Saleh (1-0)

TV Channel: The game will be broadcasted on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, the game will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-byplay), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV to watch the game or NFL+

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Jets’ site: Gang Green Nation

Weather: Low-70’s, overcast [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 5-point favorites via DraftKings.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.