Bengals vs. Jets: Everything to know for Week 3 at MetLife Stadium

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
12 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 19, 2022, 6:00am EDT
Sep 19, 2022, 6:00am EDT
-
September 22
Film Room: Pocket Presence
Joe Burrow needs to get back to being Joe Burrow
-
September 22
How to watch Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3
The Bengals need to get their season on track.
-
September 21
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: All Hands on Deck
Cincinnati is 0-2. Will it take major changes or just minor tweaks to remedy things for the 2022 season?
-
September 21
Injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
La’el Collins has a back injury, the same type of issue that plagued him in training camp.
-
September 21
Joe Burrow tells us all to relax
15 games to go.
-
September 21
Drew Sample having knee surgery and is out indefinitely
Sample is in the final year of his rookie contract.
-
September 21
Ja’Marr Chase speaks on Bengals offensive struggles
He’s not wrong...
-
September 21
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 3
Do you still believe in Zac Taylor?
-
September 20
NFL Week 3 TV schedule
The Bengals look to get in the win column when they face the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
-
September 20
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Power Rankings Roundup Week 3
Although Cincinnati lost back-to-back games twice last season, this most recent will hurt its public image.
-
September 19
Bengals vs. Cowboys snap counts: D’Ante Smith finds a role
Cincinnati attempted to get creative in one area on offense this week.
-
September 19
Opening odds for Bengals vs. Jets in Week 3
Despite being 0-2, do oddsmakers still have faith in the Bengals?