Week 3 Bengals vs. Jets preview with BLEAV’s Andrew Golden

It sounds like a storyline from “The Twilight Zone”, but the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals are entering must-win territory this week against the New York Jets. After inexplicably falling to 0-2, Zac Taylor’s team needs to start their ascension back to the top of the conference this week.

Helping us preview the upcoming matchup is another great guest from the BLEAV podcast network in Andrew Golden. He is one of the hosts of “BLEAV in Jets” and gives us great insight on things as we hit Week 3.

On tap this week:

Is Joe Flacco more than a placeholder for Zach Wilson?

How much belief has Robert Saleh instilled in the team and the fan base?

Just how potent is this under-the-radar pass-catching group?

How have former Bengals Carl Lawson and C.J. Uzomah looked?

And more (including your questions)!

Join us for the live Q & A with Golden on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, otherwise catch it on all available platforms afterward.