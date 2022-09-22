Bengals News (9/22): Bengals look to join select group

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates III, Drew Sample, Dax Hill

It was last year when he led the Bengals to within 39 seconds of a Super Bowl championship and it is now at 0-2 and Sunday's game in New York (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against a Jets team trying to replicate Cincinnati's turnaround.

"We're not panicking, two games in, we've got 15 games left," Burrow said before going out to the steam bath. "It's all just take a deep breath and relax. We're going to be fine. We're not worried about it."

Cincinnati's reign as defending AFC champion has not gone well so far. The Bengals are the first team in the Super Bowl era to lose its first two games despite being at least a 7-point favorite in each contest, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Week 2 was another disappointing outing for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, but the Bengal Bets came away with a W. We are back after a 2-1 week where Dallas easily covered the spread and Evan McPherson banged multiple field goals.

Lou Anarumo Explains Why Cincinnati Bengals Aren't Using First-Round Pick Dax Hill on Defense

The rookie safety has been on the field for eight defensive plays. The Bengals took Hill with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He shined in the preseason, but hasn't been used much with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell manning both starting safety spots.

Joe Burrow and the rest of the defending AFC champions certainly expected better. Fresh off the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, the Bengals' title defense is off to a tumultuous start. Cincinnati is 0-2 after dropping a pair of three-point games to Pittsburgh and Dallas.

