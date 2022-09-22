Cincy Jungle staff picks for Thursday Night Football and open thread

Thursday Night Football features one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries when the Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unfortunate that one of these teams will be sitting on top of the AFC North by the end of the night, but it is very early in the season still.

The Browns are coming off an embarrassing loss in which they gave up 14 points in the final 82 seconds of the game. Running back Nick Chubb powered his way into the end zone even though gaining the first down would have given them the ability to kneel the game out. Cleveland’s rookie kicker Cade York followed up by missing a field goal. Then of course New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco returned to his Super Bowl form and barbecued Cleveland’s defense like it was 2010.

The Steelers are coming off a loss where it became obvious to everyone that their offense just doesn’t have the ability to move the ball well. Mitch Trubisky may be a veteran and safer with the ball, but at some point they will have to uncork that Kenny Pickett bottle to see what they have, and if he can give them a jolt.

Which one of these teams will get back on track during Thursday Night Football?

This will also serve as tonight’s open thread, so come join the discussion!

