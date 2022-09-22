Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins DNP again, Hayden Hurst goes full

One practice remains for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to face the New York Jets on Sunday, and it’s a big one for right tackle La’el Collins.

Collins (back) missed practice for the second-straight day Thursday, but all hope may not be lost. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Collins will practice tomorrow and he feels good about the offensive lineman playing this weekend.

Zac said Collins has just been managing the sore back thru the week and “We feel good about him playing.” — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) September 22, 2022

It’s been a rough first two weeks for Collins, who signed a three-year deal as a free agent this offseason. He missed most of training camp with a back injury, so it’s entirely possible his slow start is a combination of rust and lingering effects from his ailment.

Tight end Drew Sample (knee) was the only other player to not practice Thursday as the team will place him on the Reserve/Injured list in due time. Tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) is on track towards making his Bengals debut and should work in tandem with Mitchell Wilcox to fill Sample’s role.

On the bright side, linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) was limited at practice, and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) was a full participant. Pratt missed Wednesday’s practice, and Hurst was limited that day.

No one for the Jets missed practice Thursday, but several players were limited, including left tackle George Fant (knee) defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (foot), and former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring). Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) was also limited.

Fant and Franklin-Myers being limited is a good sign for New York considering both players missed Wednesday’s practice, but wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) was limited with a knee injury after not being listed in Wednesday’s report.