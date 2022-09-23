Bengals News (9/23): Tee Higgins focused on the present

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Doesn't Want to Talk About Last Season, Focused on Week 3 Matchup Against New York Jets - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals Quick Hits: La'el Collins Tries To Go Friday; Joe Burrow Blueprints And Milestones

With Isaiah Prince on injured reserve, Taylor indicated it would be Hakeem Adeniji or D'Ante Smith if Collins can't go, but Taylor said after Thursday's practice he feels good about Collins' prospects of playing.

Joe Burrow deleting social media is once again being overblown

Burrow deleting social media is again creating headlines.

Bengals defense struggles to create turnovers. So how does it change that? - The Athletic

Takeaways were key to Cincinnati's playoff run last season, but they've managed only one so far in their 0-2 start.

Around the League

John Davis, former Mississippi welfare agency leader, pleads guilty, agrees to testify against others

John Davis, a former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars.

Jerry Jones would welcome Dallas Cowboys QB controversy because it would mean Cooper Rush is winning

Jerry Jones said Thursday he would welcome a quarterback controversy for the Cowboys as it would mean Cooper Rush is winning games in Dak Prescott's absence.

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

Sean Payton says he would be interested in returning as NFL coach in 2023 for 'right situation'

Sean Payton says he's interested in returning to the NFL as a head coach in 2023 if the "right situation" presents itself.

NFL Announces Apple Music As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor Replacing Pepsi

NFL has announced that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The streaming service from Apple will be taking over Pepsi who recently sponsored the show headlined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent at this year’s Super Bowl at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.