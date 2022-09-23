Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins questionable

A few key players for the Cincinnati Bengals may end up missing Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Jets.

La’el Collins (back) is officially questionable, though he did not practice the entire week, including Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor remained optimistic in his right tackle suiting up for Sunday, but not getting a single practice in during the week may complicate things. Collins was at least out with the team Friday, which wasn’t the case the previous two practices.

Hayden Hurst (groin) is also questionable. The veteran tight end had a full practice Thursday sandwiched between two limited sessions on Wednesday and Friday. Hurst was either held back from practicing full for precautionary reasons, or he was supposed to and couldn’t.

The same can be said about Germaine Pratt (knee) who didn’t practice Friday after being limited Thursday. Pratt is listed as doubtful for Sunday, which doesn’t bode well for him suiting up.

Devin Asiasi (quad) is on track to make his Bengals debut with three full practices under his belt this week. He’ll help replace Drew Sample (knee) in the tight end rotation.

Tee Higgins was listed with a toe injury Friday but didn’t miss any practice time.

We’ll update this post when the Jets’ injury report becomes available...